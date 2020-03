Pentatonix & More On Acoustic Sunrise March 1, 2020

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for March 1, 2020.

HOUR 1

DON’T WORRY CHILD - SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

HOW DO YOU SLEEP - SAM SMITH

ORDINARY WORLD - DURAN DURAN

LOVE SOMEONE- LUKAS GRAHAM

TRAMPOLINE -SHAED

THANK YOU - DIDO

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG- ADELE

I’M LIKE A BIRD - NELLY FURTADO

SHATTERED - O.A.R.

LEAVE -JOJO

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - PENTATONIX

HOUR 2

STRIP THAT DOWN - LIAM PAYNE

SLIDE- GOO GOO DOLLS

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE - BRUNO MARS

THE MAN - TAYLOR SWIFT

KISS ME - SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER

THUNDER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

IF I FELL (BEATLES) - MAROON 5

BECAUSE OF YOU - KELLY CLARKSON

COUNTING STARS- ONE REPUBLIC

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

DIRTY LITTLE SECRET - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS

HAPPIER - MARSHMELLO & BASTILLE

10,000 HOURS -DAN & SHAY ft JUSTINBIEBER

EVERY MORNING - SUGAR RAY

HOUR 3

MY HAPPY ENDING - AVRIL LAVIGNE

I DON’T CARE- ED SHEERAN

THE WAY - ARIANA GRANDE

YOU & ME- LIFEHOUSE

BAD DAY - DANIEL POWTER

EVERYTHING I WANTED - BILLIE EILISH

LIGHTS -ELLIE GOULDING

ALL THE SMALL THINGS - BLINK 182

THE BONES - MAREN MORRIS

MY IMMORTAL - EVANESCENCE

LATCH - SAM SMITH & DISCLOSURE

AFRICA - WEEZER