Bon Jovi & More On Acoustic Sunrise July 28, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Matthew Reid, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for July 28, 2019.

HOUR 1

DELICATE- TAYLOR SWIFT

SOAK UP THE SUN - SHERYL CROW

SAFE & SOUND - CAPITOL CITIES

NIGHTMARE - HALSEY

AFRICA - WEEZER

COMPLICATED - AVRIL LAVIGNE

ME (Taylor cover) - FREYA RIDINGS

WONDERWALL - OASIS

SAY SOMETHING - A GREAT BIG WORLD

TRAMPLOINE - SHAED

JAR OF HEARTS - CHRISTINA PERRI

NEVER REALLY OVER - KATY PERRY

HOUR 2

THE MIDDLE- MAREN MORRIS

LIVING ON A PRAYER - BON JOVI

NO ONE - ALICIA KEYS

EVERLONG - FOO FIGHTERS

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN - ADELE

NO SUCH THING - JOHN MAYER

LOVE ME HARDER - ARIANA GRANDE & THE WEEKND

BELIEVER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

I TOOK A PILL IN IBIZA - MIKE POSNER

(GOOD RIDDANCE) TIME OF YOUR LIFE - GREEN DAY

DOG DAYS ARE OVER - FLORENCE & THE MACHINE

HAVANA - CAMILA CABELLO

HOUR 3

HAPPY - MAROON 5

HIGH HOPES - PANIC AT THE DISCO

WHAT ABOUT US - PINK

EVERYTHING SHE WANTS - GEORGE MICHAEL

BAD AT LOVE - HALSEY

ANGEL - SHAGGY & STING

I DON’T CARE - ED SHEERAN

MR. BRIGHTSIDE - THE KILLERS

TEQUILA - DAN + SHAY

SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW - IZ KAMAKAWIWO’OLE

NOT OVER YOU - GAVIN DEGRAW

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE - BRUNO MARS

BEAUTIFUL - CHRISTINA AGUILERA