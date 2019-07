No Doubt & More On Acoustic Sunrise July 14, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Matthew Reid powered by The Woodhouse Day Spa, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for July 14, 2019.

HOUR 1

YOU BELONG WITH ME - TAYLOR SWIFT

REHAB - AMY WINEHOUSE

DANCING WITH A STRANGER - SAM SMITH & NORMANI

FAST CAR - TRACY CHAPMAN

FORGET YOU - CEE LO GREEN

I DON’T CARE - ED SHEERAN

ROLLING IN THE DEEP - ADELE

AS LONG AS YOU LOVE ME - BACKSTREET BOYS

WITHOUT ME - HALSEY

WHEN I WAS YOUR MAN - BRUNO MARS

I DON’T WANNA BE - GAVIN DEGRAW

NEVER BE THE SAME - CAMILA CABELLO

HOUR 2

TREAT YOU BETTER - SHAWN MENDES

CALL ME MAYBE - CARLEY RAE JEPSEN

THE REMEDY - JASON MRAZ

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA

CLOCKS - CLOCKS

ALL OF ME - JOHN LEGEND

CHANDELIER - SIA

HAPPIER - BASTILLE & MARSHMELLO

LIPS ARE MOVING - MEGHAN TRAINOR

UNDERNEATH IT ALL - NO DOUBT

THUNDER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

HOUR 3

PINK HOUSES - JOHN MELLENCAMP

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

RUDE - MAGIC

LONELY NO MORE - ROB THOMAS

KISS ME - SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER

SPEECHLESS - DAN & SHAY

HERE - ALESSIA CARA

DROPS OF JUPITER - TRAIN

HOW LONG - CHARLIE PUTH

SIT NEXT TO ME - FOSTER THE PEOPLE

SEMI CHARMED LIFE - THIRD EYE BLIND

SHUT UP AND DANCE - WALK THE MOON