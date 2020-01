Taylor Swift & More On Acoustic Sunrise January 5, 2020

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for January 5, 2020.

HOUR 1

SEPTEMBER (EW&F) - TAYLOR SWIFT

HANGIN’ BY A MOMENT - LIFEHOUSE

ROCKABYE - ANNE-MARIE

TEENAGE DREAM - KATY PERRY

COOL KIDS -ECHOSMITH

OVER MY HEAD (CABLE CAR) - THE FRAY

OLD TOWN ROAD - BASTILLE

NEW RULES - DUA LIPA

NO SUCH THING - JOHN MAYER

THERE’S NOTHING HOLDING ME BACK -SHAWN MENDES

BABY ONE MORE TIME (BRITNEY)- ED SHEERAN

FIX YOU - COLDPLAY

GRAVEYARD - HALSEY

HOUR 2

KRYPTONITE - 3 DOORS DOWN

TRUTH HURTS- LIZZO

STAY (I MISSED YOU) - LISA LOEB

PRAYING - KE$HA

SOUTH OF THE BORDER - ED SHEERAN/CAMILA CABELLO

IRIS -GOO GOO DOLLS

FAST CAR (TRACY CHAPMAN) - SAM SMITH

THANK YOU -DIDO

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE - BRUNO MARS

10,000 HOURS - JUSTIN BIEBER w/ DAN + SHAY

BRIAN WILSON - BNL

CHEAP THRILLS -SIA

CAPITAL CITIES - SAFE AND SOUND

HOUR 3

JUST GIVE ME A REASON - PINK

SHUT UP AND DANCE - WALK THE MOON

THE BONES - MAREN MORRIS

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES - KELLY CLARKSON

LOVE LIES -KHALID ft. NORMANI

OUT OF TOUCH - HALL & OATES

NATURAL- IMAGINE DRAGONS

PUSH - MATCHBOX 20

ALL ABOUT THAT BASS - MEGHAN TRAINOR

SHE WILL BE LOVED - MAROON 5

DON’T KNOW WHY- NORAH JONES

FOLLOW ME - UNCLE KRACKER

DANCE MONKEY - TONES AND I