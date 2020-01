Elton John & More On Acoustic Sunrise January 26, 2020

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for January 26, 2020.

HOUR 1

DAUGHTERS - JOHN MAYER

GRAVEYARD - HALSEY

VIVA LA LIDA -COLDPLAY

DON’T KNOW WHY - NORAH JONES

PRIDE (IN THE NAME OF LOVE) -JOHN LEGEND

SUNDAY MORNING - MAROON 5

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

BAD ROMANCE- LADY GAGA

BEAUTIFUL DAY - U2

SORRY NOT SORRY -DEMI LOVATO

HOME - MICHAL BUBLE

WE ARE YOUNG - FUN

HOUR 2

LOVER - TAYLOR SWIFT

TEARS IN HEAVEN - ERIC CLAPTON

NEED YOU NOW - LADY ANTEBELLUM

FALLIN’ - ALICIA KEYS

REHAB - AMY WINEHOUSE

DREAMS - FLEETWOOD MAC

THINKING OUT LOUD - ED SHEERAN

HALO - BEYONCE

AMAZING -AEROSMITH

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE - BRUNO MARS

BEAUTIFUL - CHRISTINA AGUILERA

SPEECHLESS - DAN + SHAY

HOUR 3

LINGER - CRANBERRIES

HOLD MY HAND - HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

WHEN THE PARTIES OVER - BILLIE EILLISH

SUNNY CAME HOME - SHAWN COLVIN

THANK YOU NEXT - ARIANA GRANDE

SOMEBODY THAT I USED TO KNOW - WALK OFF THE EARTH (GOTYE)

HIGHER LOVE - STEVE & LILLY WINWOOD

HELLO - ADELE

TINY DANCER - ELTON JOHN & TARON EDGERTON

SMOOTH - ROB

EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE - STING & SHAGGY

TRUTH HURTS - LIZZO