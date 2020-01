Halsey & More On Acoustic Sunrise January 19, 2020

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for January 19, 2020.

HOUR 1

WAKE ME UP - ALOE BLACC

WITHOUT ME - HALSEY

RADIOACTIVE - IMAGINE DRAGONS

BREATHIN’ (ARIANA GRANDE) - ALESSIA CARA

CRASH INTO ME - DAVE MATTHEWS

THE WAY I AM - INGRID MICHAELSON

FEEL IT STILL- PORTUGAL THE MAN

I’M WITH YOU - AVRIL LAVIGNE

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

UNSTEADY - X-AMBASSADORS

YOUR LOVE - THE OUTFIELD

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN - TAYLOR SWIFT

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE - THE FRAY

HOUR 2

STRONGER - KELLY CLARKSON

THE BONES - MAREN MORRIS

MOVE ALONG - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS

HAPPIER - BASTILLE & MARSHMELLO

HAVANA - CAMILA CABELLO

ROUND HERE -COUNTING CROWS

PAPPARAZZI - LADY GAGA

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - ED SHEERAN

TAKE ME TO CHURCH - HOZIER

BOYFRIEND - JUSTIN BIEBER

IF WE NEVER MET - JOHN K

IN YOUR EYES (PETER GABRIEL) -JEFFREY GAINES

HOUR 3

EASTSIDE - BENNY, HALSEY & KHALID

INSIDE OUT - EVE 6

NIGHT CHANGES - ONE DIRECTION

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

COUNTING STARS - ONE REPUBLIC

BRAVE - SARA BAREILLES

KISS FROM A ROSE -SEAL

HIGH HOPES - PANIC AT THE DISCO

HERE (ALESSIA CARA) - DUA LIPA

SWEATER WEATHER - THE NEIGHBOURHOOD

TRUTH HURTS - LIZZO

HO HEY - THE LUMINEERS

AS LONG AS YOU LOVE ME - BACKSTREET BOYS