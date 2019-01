Matt Nathanson & More On Acoustic Sunrise January 13, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for January 13, 2019.

HOUR 1

SHAPE OF YOU - ED SHEERAN

LOVE SONG - SARA BAREILLES

THIS TOWN - NIALL HORAN

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND - JOHN MAYER

THE WORLD I KNOW - COLLECTIVE SOUL

TIED DOWN - COLBIE CAILLAT

WE ARE YOUNG - FUN.

A THOUSAND MILES - VANESSA CARLTON

LOST IN JAPAN- SHAWN MENDES

COOL KIDS- ECHOSMITH

DANCING ON MY OWN - CALUM SCOTT

BREAKEVEN-THE SCRIPT

HOUR 2

COUNTING BLUE CARS- DISHAWALLA

I LIVED - ONE REPUBLIC

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

FOLLOW THROUGH - GAVIN DeGRAW

SHOTGUN - GEORGE EZRA

FOLLOW ME - UNCLE KRACKER

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG- ADELE

WHATEVER IT TAKES - IMAGINE DRAGONS

USED TO BE - MATT NATHANSON

IF YOU’RE GONE - MATCHBOX 20

SOMETHING ABOUT YOU-LEVEL 42

HOUR 3

STITCHES - SHAWN MENDES

CRAZY - GNARLS BARKLEY

LOOK AFTER YOU - THE FRAY

LOVE SOMEONE - LUKAS GRAHAM

I WILL WAIT - MUMFORD & SONS

GERONIMO- SHEPPARD

HAPPIER - MARSHMELLO & BASTILLE

HOME - PHILLIP PHILLIPS

A MILLION DREAMS - PINK

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

SLIDE- GOO GOO DOLLS