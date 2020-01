Ed Sheeran & More On Acoustic Sunrise January 12, 2020

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for January 12, 2020.

HOUR 1

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE - BRYAN ADAMS

CLOSE TO ME - ELLIE GOULDING

DOG DAYS ARE OVER - FLORENCE & THE MACHINE

IF I AIN’T GOT YOU - ALICIA KEYS

I DON’T WANNA BE - GAVIN DEGRAW

BEFORE YOU GO - LEWIS CAPALDI

BREAK YOUR HEART -TAIO CRUZ

KILLING ME SOFTLY - COLBIE CAILLET

ONE WEEK - BARENAKED LADIES

SHAPE OF YOU -ED SHEERAN

DON’T - ED SHEERAN

A TEAM - ED SHEERAN

HOUR 2

DARK HORSE- KATY PERRY

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE- AMERICAN AUTHORS

DONE FOR ME -CHARLIE PUTH

10,000 HOURS- DAN + SHAY ft JUSTIN BIEBER

DANCING WITH A STRANGER - SAM & NORMANI

DROP OF JUPITER -TRAIN

LOVE ME HARDER - ARIANA GRANDE AND THE WEEKND

MY IMMORTAL - EVANESCENCE

GOOD AS HELL - LIZZO

CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE - TWENTY ONE PILOTS

22 -TAYLOR SWIFT

BLANK SPACE - TAYLOR SWIFT

LOVER - TAYLOR SWIFT

HOUR 3

AMAZING - AEROSMITH

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED

MISERY - MAROON 5

STAY - ALESSIA CARA

DAUGHTERS - JOHN MAYER

YOUNGBLOOD -5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

COLDWATER- JUSTIN BIEBER

SMOOTH - ROB THOMAS

SOMEONE LIKE YOU - ADELE

WHEN I WAS YOUR MAN - BRUNO MARS

GRENADE - BRUNO MARS

JUST THE WAY YOU ARE - BRUNO MARS