Acoustic Sunrise with Imagine Dragons, Jack Johnson & More

Star 102's Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

NAME-GOO GOO DOLLS

LOVE SONG - SARA BAREILLES

LIGHTS DOWN LOW- MAX

I WILL WAIT -MUMFORD & SONS

ON THE LOOSE -NIALL HORAN

I NEVER TOLD YOU-COLBIE CAILLAT

I LIVED - ONE REPUBLIC

HEY THERE, DELILAH-PLAIN WHITE T’s

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

LATCH- SAM SMITH

ALL I WANNA DO -SHERYL CROW

UPSIDE DOWN - JACK JOHNSON

HOUR 2

HAVANA -CAMILLA CABELLO

FORGET YOU - CEE-LO GREEN

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

AHEAD OF MYSELF - X AMBASSADORS

WALK ON THE OCEAN -TOAD THE WET SPROCKET

WILD HORSES -THE SUNDAYS

IN MY BLOOD - SHAWN MENDES

GRENADE -BRUNO MARS

LET IT GO-JAMES BAY

HEARTS ON FIRE-GAVIN JAMES

HEY, SOUL SISTER-TRAIN

NEW RULES-DUA LIPA

HOUR 3

BELIEVER -IMAGINE DRAGONS

STORY OF MY LIFE- ONE DIRECTION

WE ARE YOUNG - FUN.

HAVE IT ALL- JASON MRAZ

BREAKAWAY- KELLY CLARKSON

MISSING YOU -JOHN WAITE

WON’T GO HOME WITHOUT YOU-MAROON 5

ATTENTION - CHARLIE PUTH

KING OF PAIN - ALANIS MORISSETTE

SIT NEXT TO ME-FOSTER THE PEOPLE

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE-JOHN MAYER

COUNTING STARS -ONE REPUBLIC