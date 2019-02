John Mayer & More On Acoustic Sunrise February 3, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for February 3, 2019.

HOUR 1

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE- CHARLIE PUTH

MISSING - EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL

IT’S TIME- IMAGINE DRAGONS

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO -JAMES ARTHUR

NEXT TO ME - EMELI SANDE

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

THE SPACE BETWEEN- DAVE MATTHEWS

HAND IN MY POCKET - ALANIS MORISSETTE

USED TO BE - MATT NATHANSON

DESPARATELY WANTING- BETTER THAN EZRA

MIGHT NOT LIKE ME- BRYNN ELLIOTT

HOUR 2

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER

SOME NIGHTS - FUN.

ONLY WANNA BE WITH YOU - HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

DANCING WITH A STRANGER - SAM SMITH & NORMANI

COLLIDE - HOWIE DAY

BOYS OF SUMMER - KT TUNSTALL

UNSTEADY - X AMBASSADORS

FINE BY ME - ANDY GRAMMER & COLBIE CAILLAT

SAVE A PRAYER- DURAN DURAN

SHOTGUN - GEORGE EZRA

POMPEII - BASTILLE

WILD HORSES - THE SUNDAYS

HOUR 3

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

BREAKAWAY - KELLY CLARKSON

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE- BRYAN ADAMS

LOVE SOMEONE - LUKAS GRAHAM

OVER MY HEAD - THE FRAY

DELICATE- TAYLOR SWIFT

TEQUILA - DAN & SHAY

FOLLOW THROUGH - GAVIN DeGRAW

A MILLION DREAMS - PINK

THERE’S NOTHIN’ HOLDING ME BACK- SHAWN MENDES

YOU SAY- LAUREN DAIGLE

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE - JOHN MAYER