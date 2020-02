Rob Thomas & More On Acoustic Sunrise February 2, 2020

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for February 2, 2020.

HOUR 1

LONELY NO MORE - ROB THOMAS

THE PROMISE - TRACY CHAPMAN

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED

HAPPY - MAROON 5

RUN TO YOU - BRYAN ADAMS

CIRCLES (POST MALONE) -OF MONSTERS AND MEN

IN MY BLOOD- SHAWN MENDES

BABYLON -DAVID GRAY

DON’T STOP NOW - DUA LIPA

STAY THE NIGHT - ZEDD & HALEY WILLIAMS

THUNDER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

NIGHT CHANGES - ONE DIRECTION

TIME OF MY LIFE -GREEN DAY

HOUR 2

THE BONES - MAREN MORRIS

ISLAND IN THE SUN- WEEZER

LIGHTS DOWN LOW - MAX

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - ED SHEERAN

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN - ADELE

BEFORE YOU GO - LEWIS CAPALDI

ARE YOU GONNA BE MY GIRL -JET

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

YOU LEARN - ALANIS MORISSETTE

ALL ABOUT THAT BASS - MEGHAN TRAINOR

IT’S MY LIFE - BON JOVI

WHAT DO YOU MEAN - JUSTIN BIEBER

MEANT TO BE - BEBE REXHA

HOUR 3

DELICATE - TAYLOR SWIFT

LOVE SONG - THE CURE

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE - CHARLIE PUTH

FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT TO PARTY - COLDPLAY

COOL - JONAS BROTHERS

KISS ME - SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER

COOLER THAN ME - MIKE POSNER

STRESSED OUT - TWENTY ONE PILOTS

AM I WRONG- NICO & VINZ

THE WAY - ARIANA GRANDE

IF WE NEVER MET- JOHN K.

WHO KNEW - PINK

CHASING CARS - SNOW PATROL

WRECKING BALL - MILEY CYRUS