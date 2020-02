Billie Eilish & More On Acoustic Sunrise February 16, 2020

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for February 16, 2020.

HOUR 1

SAFE AND SOUND - CAPITAL CITIES

BITCH - MEREDITH BROOKS

FRIENDS - ANNE MARIE

BREATHIN’ (ARIANA GRANDE) - MUMFORD & SONS

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

GIVE YOUR HEART A BREAK - DEMI LOVATO

WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME- ADAM LAMBERT

HIGH HOPES - PANIC AT THE DISCO

DARK HORSE - KATY PERRY

BROKEN - LOVELYTHEBAND

THIS LOVE - MAROON 5

THE WAY I AM -INGRID MICHAELSON

SWEET BUT PSYCHO - AVA MAX

LIVING ON A PRAYER - BON JOVI

HOUR 2

ANTS MARCHING - DAVE MATTHEWS

HOME - MICHAEL BUBLE

LOVER - TAYLOR SWIFT

SUPERMAN (It Ain’t Easy) - FIVE FOR FIGHTING

COOL - JONAS BROTHERS

THE A TEAM - ED SHEERAN

I DON’T WANNA WAIT -PAULA COLE

TRAMPOLINE- SHAED

SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW - ISRAEL KAMAKAWIWO’OLE

ROCKABYE - CLEAN BANDIT FT. ANNE-MARIE

7 YEARS - LUKAS GRHAM

LOVE LIES - KHALID & NORMANI

HOUR 3

GOOD AS HELL - LIZZO

WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN - CREED

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES - ONE REPUBLIC

IF WE NEVER MET -JOHN K

A THOUSAND MILES - VANESSA CARLTON

HEAVEN - LOS LONELY BOYS

EVERYTHING I WANTED - BILLIE EILISH

IT’S TIME- IMAGINE DRAGONS

LOVE SONG -SARA BAREILLES

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES - KELLY CLARKSON

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

PERFECT - PINK