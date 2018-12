Taylor Swift & More On Acoustic Sunrise December 9, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Acoustic Sunrise can be heard on Star 102 HD2 during the holiday season!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for December 9, 2018.

HOUR 1

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE - CHARLIE PUTH

NO ROOTS- ALICE MERTON

WHEREVER YOU WILL GO- THE CALLING

LATCH - SAM SMITH

RUDE - MAGIC!

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY- KATY PERRY

I LIKE ME BETTER- LAUV

JAR OF HEARTS - CHRISTINA PERRI

I WILL WAIT- MUMFORD & SONS

SHALLOW -LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER

CHASING CARS-SNOW PATROL

IRIS- GOO GOO DOLLS

HOUR 2

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

LUCKY - JASON MRAZ & COLBIE CAILLAT

CAN I BE HIM - JAMES ARTHUR

LOST IN JAPAN - SHAWN MENDES

CLOCKS - COLDPLAY

LIGHTS - ELLIE GOULDING

ALL OF ME- JOHN LEGEND

DELICATE- TAYLOR SWIFT

SHOTGUN -GEORGE EZRA

HAVE IT ALL - JASON MRAZ

SOMEDAY - NICKELBACK

NEED YOU NOW -LADY ANTEBELLUM

HOUR 3

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

LITTLE TALKS - OF MONSTERS & MEN

GONE, GONE, GONE - PHILLIP PHILLIPS

LOVE LIES- KHALID & NORMANI

SHE WILL BE LOVED - MAROON 5

FREE FALLIN’ - JOHN MAYER

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

ROLLING IN THE DEEP - ADELE

CARRY ON - FUN.

HAPPIER - MARSHMELLO & BASTILLE

Breakers ACOUSTIC SUNRISE SWEEPER (NETWORK)

STICHES - SHAWN MENDES

LONELY NO MORE - ROB THOMAS