Maroon 5 & More On Acoustic Sunrise December 8, 2019

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for December 8, 2019.

HOUR 1

DON’T - ED SHEERAN

BARELY BREATHING - DUNCAN SHIEK

FREE FALLING - JOHN MAYER

NEW RULES - DUA LIPA

THE WAY I AM - INGRID MICHAELSON

ONE MORE NIGHT- MAROON FIVE

10,000 HOURS - JUSTIN BIEBER / DAN + SHAY

NO PROMISES - CHEAT CODES WITH DEMI LOVATO

LOVE SONG- THE CURE

CAKE BY THE OCEAN-DNCE

TONIGHT TONIGHT- HOT CHELLE REA

MR. KNOW IT ALL- KELLY CLARKSON

DON’T YOU WORRY CHILD- SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

HOUR 2

BOSTON - AUGUSTANA

CHEAP THRILLS - SIA

DRIVE- RIC OCASEK

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN - ADELE

LOVE ME HARDER - ARIANA GRANDE & THE WEEKND

STILL INTO YOU - PARAMORE

GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN - BNL & SARAH McLACHLAN

STITCHES - SHAEN MENDES & HALLIE STIENFELD

WONDERWALL - OASIS

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND- JOHN MAYER

COLDWATER - JUSTIN BIEBER

THE CAVE- MUMFORD & SONS

HOUR 3

REALIZE - COLBIE CAILLAT

WALKING ON THE SUN - SMASHMOUTH

LOVER - TAYLOR SWIFT

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE- JOHN MAYER

BREAK EVEN - THE SCRIPT

NEVER BE THE SAME - CAMILA CABELLO

JUST THE WAY YOU ARE - BRUNO MARS

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

SOME NIGHTS - FUN

DANCE MONKEY - TONES & I

STAY - RIHANNA & MIKKI ECHO

CRASH INTO ME - DAVE MATTHEWS