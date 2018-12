Annie Lennox & More On Acoustic Sunrise December 30, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for December 30, 2018.

HOUR 1

COME ON GET HIGHER - MATT NATHANSON

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE - KT TUNSTALL

APOLOGIZE - ONE REPUBLIC

ONE CALL AWAY - CHARLIE PUTH

HAVE IT ALL - JASON MRAZ

DELICATE -TAYLOR SWIFT

TAKE ME TO CHURCH - HOZIER

NO ROOTS - ALICE MERTON

GONE, GONE, GONE - PHILLIP PHILLIPS

TOO MUCH TO ASK - NIALL HORAN

CALLING ALL ANGELS - TRAIN

NO SUCH THING - JOHN MAYER

HOUR 2

KISS FROM A ROSE - SEAL

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

RIPTIDE- VANCE JOY

HAPPIER - MARSHMELLO & BASTILLE

EX’s & OH’s- ELLE KING

HER DIAMONDS - ROB THOMAS

BREAKAWAY - KELLY CLARKSON

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

NAME - GOO GOO DOLLS

PERFECT- ED SHEERAN

IF IT MAKES YOU HAPPY-SHERYL CROW

LIGHTS DOWN LOW - MAX

HOUR 3

IN MY BLOOD- SHWAN MENDES

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE - GAVIN DeGRAW

WHY - ANNIE LENNOX

WHATEVER IT TAKES - IMAGINE DRAGONS

WAKE ME UP - ALOE BLACC

HEY THERE, DELILAH- PLAIN WHITE T’s

I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE-SAM SMITH

I LIVED - ONE REPUBLIC

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER

ONE SWEET WORLD- DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

BUDAPEST - GEORGE EZRA

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER