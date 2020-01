Pat Benatar & More On Acoustic Sunrise December 29, 2019

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for December 29, 2019.

HOUR 1

ALL THE SMALL THINGS - BLINK 182

THE MIDDLE - MAREN MORRIS

OUTNUMBERED - DERMOT KENNEDY

BAD GUY - BILLIE EILISH

ENJOY THE SILENCE - DEPECHE MODE

SPEECHLESS - DAN + SHAY

CATCH MY BREATH - KELLY CLARKSON

LOVER - TAYLOR SWIFT

YOU OUGHTA KNOW- ALANIS MORISSETTE

WHAT DO YOU MEAN - JUSTIN BIEBER

EASTSIDE - BENNY BLANCO, HALSEY, KHALID

TAKE ON ME - A-HA

SUCKER - JONAS BROTHERS

HOUR 2

LIGHTS - ELLIE GOULDING

RIDE - TWENTY ONE PILOTS

I DON’T CARE -ED SHEERAN

WAKE ME UP WHEN SEPTEMBER ENDS - GREEN DAY

SENORITA - SHAWN/CAMILA

SEE YOU AGAIN - CHARLIE PUTH

BRING ME TO LIFE - EVANESCENCE

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT- PAT BENATAR

SOMEONE YOU LOVED - LEWIS CAPALDI

YOU BELONG TO ME - TAYLOR SWIFT

OLD TOWN ROAD - BASTILLE

HOUR 3

UMA THURMAN - FALLOUT BOY

ROLLING IN THE DEEP - ADELE

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED

DON’T DREAM IT’S OVER -LAUREN DAIGLE

HIGH HOPES - PANIC AT THE DISCO

ANTS MARCHING - DAVE MATTHEWS

GOOD AS HELL - LIZZO

STILL HAVEN’T FOUND WHAT I’M LOOKING FOR… - U2

SHAPE OF YOU - ED SHEERAN

10,000 HOURS - JUSTIN BIEBER

WHATTA YA WANT FROM ME- ADAM LAMBERT

SUNDAY MORNING - MAROON 5