Maroon 5 & More On Acoustic Sunrise December 23, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Acoustic Sunrise can be heard on Star 102 HD2 during the holiday season!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for December 23, 2018.

HOUR 1

BROKEN - LOVELY THE BAND

BREATHE (2AM) - ANNA NALICK

ONE MORE NIGHT - MAROON 5

PHOTOGRAPH - ED SHEERAN

ATTENTION - CHARLIE PUTH

SHE USED TO BE MINE - SARA BAREILLES

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

THE REASON - HOOBASTANK

BUILDING A MYSTERY - SARAH McLACHLAN

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO - JAMES ARTHUR

BUBBLY - COLBIE CAILLAT

BEYOND - LEON BRIDGES

HOUR 2

SOME NIGHTS - FUN.

THUNDER- IMAGINE DRAGONS

IF I AIN’T GOT YOU- ALICIA KEYS

HEARTS ON FIRE - GAVIN JAMES

PUSH - MATCHBOX 20

RUN TO YOU - BRYAN ADAMS

UNSTEADY- X AMBASSADORS

HAND IN MY POCKET - ALANIS MORISSETTE

LOST IN JAPAN - SHAWN MENDES

CRASH INTO ME - DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

CHANDELIER - SIA

I’M ON FIRE -JOHN MAYER

HOUR 3

OVER MY HEAD- THE FRAY

BECAUSE OF YOU - KELLY CLARKSON

SIT NEXT TO ME - FOSTER THE PEOPLE

BETTER DAYS - GOO GOO DOLLS

HAVE IT ALL -JASON MRAZ

DELICATE- TAYLOR SWIFT

CASTLE ON THE HILL- ED SHEERAN

SUNDAY MORNING - MAROON 5

TAKE ON ME- A-HA

7 YEARS- LUKAS GRAHAM

EVERYTHING YOU WANT - VERTICAL HORIZON

POMPEII - BASTILLE