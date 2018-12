Lifehouse & More On Acoustic Sunrise December 16, 2018

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Dan O’Brien, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Acoustic Sunrise can be heard on Star 102 HD2 during the holiday season!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for December 16, 2018.

HOUR 1

BELIEVER - IMAGINE DRAGONS

ALREADY GONE - KELLY CLARKSON

I’LL BE - EDWIN McCAIN

I’M YOURS -JASON MRAZ

BACK TO DECEMBER -TAYLOR SWIFT

SLOW HANDS - NIALL HORAN

HERE WITHOUT YOU - 3 DOORS DOWN

THINKING OUT LOUD - ED SHEERAN

MIGHT NOT LIKE ME - BRYNN ELLIOTT

FEEL IT STILL - PORTUGAL. THE MAN

WONDER - NATALIE MERCHANT

EVERYDAY - DAVE MATTHEWS

HOUR 2

HONEY, I’M GOOD - ANDY GRAMMER

SOAK UP THE SUN - SHERYL CROW

GRENADE - BRUNO MARS

HAPPIER- MARSHMELLO & BASTILLE

HAVANA - CAMILA CABELLO

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-THE FRAY

IN MY BLOOD - SHAWN MENDES

LET IT GO- JAMES BAY

MISSING-EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL

SHALLOW - LADY GAGA & BRADLEY COOPER

YELLOW -COLDPLAY

THE WAY I AM -CHARLIE PUTH

HOUR 3

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

FOR THE FIRST TIME - THE SCRIPT

DREAMS - THE CRANBERRIES

LOVE LIES- KHALID & NORMANI

DROPS OF JUPITER -TRAIN

AHEAD OF MYSELF-X AMBASSADORS

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

NEXT TO ME - EMELI SANDE

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

BETTER DAYS- GOO GOO DOLLS

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG - ADELE

HANGING BY A MOMENT - LIFEHOUSE