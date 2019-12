Roxette & More On Acoustic Sunrise December 15, 2019

Acoustic Sunrise can be heard on The Coffee Shop on 102.1 HD2, the HD2 channel for WDOK during the holiday season!

The Acoustic Sunrise is your weekly escape featuring great music and great vibes. Every Sunday morning you’ll hear a great mix of unplugged, stripped down and exclusive live performances from today’s biggest artists and your favorites of all time. Plus great stories about the songs and artists you love. Tune in 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday mornings on Star 102 Cleveland!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for December 15, 2019.

HOUR 1

GRENADE - BRUNO MARS

MY SONGS KNOW WHAT YOU DID… -FALLOUT BOY

GRAVEYARD - HALSEY

IRONIC - ALANIS MORISSETTE

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

MISTELTOE - JUSTIN BIEBER

NEED YOU NOW - LADY ANTEBELLUM

NEED YOU TONIGHT - INXS

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN-TAYLOR SWIFT

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE- ED SHEERAN

UNWELL - MATCHBOX 20

DRIVE- INCUBUS

CLOSE TO ME - ELLIE GOULDING

HOUR 2

IT’S MY LIFE- BON JOVI

GOOD AS HELL - LIZZO

COME ON GET HIGHER- MATT NATHANSON

THE SPACE BETWEEN - DAVE MATTHEWS

DANCING WITH A STRANGER-SAM SMITH & NORMANI

UNINVITED- ALANIS MORISEETE

DYNAMITE- TAIO CRUZ

A MILLION REASONS - LADY GAGA

ALL THE SMALL THINGS - BLINK 182

EASTSIDE - BENNY BLANCO, HALSEY & KHALID

MR. JONES - COUNTING CROWS

COOL - JONAS BROTHERS

LISTEN TO YOUR HEART - ROXETTE

HOUR 3

10,000 HOURS - DAN & SHAY ft JUSTIN BIEBER

SAY IT RIGHT - NELLY FURTADO

CLOCKS - COLDPLAY

SOMEONE LIKE YOU - ADELE

DO THEY KNOW IT’S CHRISTMAS- MIDGE URE

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE -CHARLIE PUTH

SOMEONE YOU LOVED-LEWIS CAPALDI

YOU LEARN - ALANIS MORISETTE

USE SOMEBODY/TREAT U BETTER- SHAWN MENDES

PERFECT - PINK

APOLOGIZE - ONE REPUBLIC

TRAMPOLINE - SHAED