Dean Lewis & More On Acoustic Sunrise August 4, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Matthew Reid, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for August 4, 2019.

HOUR 1

LONELY NO MORE - ROB THOMAS

SOMEONE YOU LOVED (GUITAR)- LEWIS CAPALDI

DON’T WANNA KNOW - MAROON 5

CLOSE TO ME - ELLIE GOULDING

HOW’S IT GONNA BE- THRID EYE BLIND

PRAYING - KESHA

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE - ED SHEERAN & KHALID

BOSTON - AUGUSTANA

THERE’S NOTHING HOLDING ME BACK - SHAWN MENDES

WHATEVER IT TAKES - IMAGINE DRAGONS

NO PROMISES - CHEAT CODES & DEMI LOVATO

I KNOW I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE - SAM SMITH

ALL I REALLY WANT - ALANIS MORISSETTE

HOUR 2

SAY IT RIGHT - NELLY FURTADO

PUMPED UP KICKS - FOSTER THE PEOPLE

LOVE LIES - KHALID & NORMANI

HELLAGOOD - NO DOUBT

STAY - ALESSIA CARA

CALLING ALL ANGELS - TRAIN

WANT TO WANT ME - JASON DERULO

MORE THAN WORDS - EXTREME

DONE FOR ME - CHARLIE PUTH

FOLLOW ME - UNCLE KRACKER

ROCK-A-BYE - CLEAN BANDIT/ANNE MARIE

STAY (I MISSED YOU) - LISA LOEB

BREAKEVEN - THE SCRIPT

HOUR 3

HERO - ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

BRING ME TO LIFE - EVANESCENCE

KISS ME - SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER

WITHOUT ME - HALSEY

DYNAMITE - TAIO CRUZ

RIPTIDE - VANCE JOY

STORY OF MY LIFE - ONE DIRECTION

IRIS - GOO GOO DOLLS

NEW RULES - DUA LIPA

BE ALRIGHT - DEAN LEWIS

WALKING ON THE SUN - SMASHMOUTH

WE ARE YOUNG - FUN ft. JANELLE MONAE