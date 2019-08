Halsey & More On Acoustic Sunrise August 11, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Matthew Reid, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for August 11, 2019.

HOUR 1

I WILL WAIT - MUMFORD & SONS

NIGHTMARE - HALSEY

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO - JAMES ARTHUR

STAY THE NIGHT - ZEDD & HAYLEY WILLIAMS

ALL OF ME - JOHN LEGEND

I DON’T CARE - ED SHEERAN

I LIKE ME BETTER - LAUV

PERFECT - PINK

IN THE AIR TONIGHT - PHIL COLLINS

SWEET BUT PYSCHO - AVA MAX

MARVIN GAYE - CHARLIE PUTH

CRASH INTO ME - DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

HOUR 2

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY - KATY PERRY

SPEECHLESS - DAN + SHAY

I WON’T GIVE UP - JASON MRAZ

EASTSIDE - BENNY BLANCO, HALSEY, KHALID

KEEP YOUR HEAD UP - ANDY GRAMMER

MEANT TO BE - BEBE REXHA

CAKE BY THE OCEAN - DNCE

I WANT IT THAT WAY - BACKSTREET BOYS

MEET VIRGINIA - TRAIN

MERCY - SHAWN MENDES

MOVE ALONG - ALL AMERICAN REJECTS

ETERNAL FLAME - SUSANNA HOFFS

HOUR 3

BAD ROMANCE - LADY GAGA

YOUNGBLOOD - 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER

3AM - MATCHBOX 20

MAKES ME WONDER - MAROON 5

CHAMPAGNE SUPERNOVA - LIAM GALLAGHER (OASIS)

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND - ALICIA KEYES

COOL - JONAS BROTHERS

NATURAL - IMAGINE DRAGONS

COME ON GET HIGHER - MATT NATHANSON

THE MIDDLE - MAREN MORRIS

JUST THE WAY YOU ARE - BRUNO MARS

RENEGADES - X AMBASSADORS

WHAT DO YOU MEAN - JUSTIN BIEBER