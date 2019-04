Taylor Swift & More On Acoustic Sunrise April 28, 2019

ACOUSTIC SUNRISE with Matthew Reid powered by The Woodhouse Day Spa, Sunday mornings at 8am-11am, brings you unplugged and acoustic versions of YOUR favorite songs that can’t be heard anywhere else!

Your Star 102 acoustic sunrise setlist for April 21, 2019.

HOUR 1

LOVE ME HARDER - ARIANA GRANDE AND THE WEEKND

LET HER CRY - HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

EX’S AND OH’S - ELLE KING

AS LONG AS YOU LOVE ME - BACKSTREET BOYS

NEW RULES - DUA LIPA

SUNDAY MORNING- MAROON 5

LAYLA - ERIC CLAPTON

PERFECT - PINK

HAPPIER - MARSHMELLO BASTILLE

LIGHTS DOWN LOW- MAX

LIPS ARE MOVING - MEGHAN TRAINOR

SOAK UP THE SUN - SHERYL CROW

HOUR 2

PERFECT - ED SHEERAN

EVERY MORNING - SUGAR RAY

APOLOGIZE - ONE REPUBLIC

TEARDROPS ON MY GUITAR - TAYLOR SWIFT

BROKEN - LOVELYTHEBAND

WONDERWALL - OASIS

EASTSIDE - BENNY BLANCO/HALSEY/KHALID

BREAKAWAY - KELLY CLARKSON

YOU LEARN - ALANIS MORISETTE

WHAT ABOUT US - PINK

OVER MY HEAD - THE FRAY

MEANT TO BE - BEBE REXHA

HOUR 3

HERO- ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

A MILLION DREAMS - LADY GAGA

AFRICA - WEEZER

NOT OVER YOU - GAVIN DEGRAW

WITHOUT ME - HALSEY

DOG DAYS ARE OVER- FLORENCE & THE MACHINE

100 YEARS - 5 FOR FIGHTING

ONE LESS DAY (DYING YOUNG)- ROB THOMAS

SEVEN YEARS - LUKAS GRAHAM

CLOSE TO ME - ELLIE GOULDING

DECEMBER - COLLECTIVE SOUL

DROPS OF JUPITER - TAYLOR SWIFT