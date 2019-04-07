9 Earth Day Quotes To Inspire You To Recycle

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better it’s not.”

– The Lorax

“The Earth has music for those who listen.”

-Shakesphere

“The most patriotic thing you can do is take care of the environment and try to live sustainably.”

– Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“We don’t inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”

– North American Proverb

“The greatest threat to our plant is the belief that someone else will save it.”

– Robert Swan

“The forests are the flags of Nature. They appeal to all and awaken inspiring universal feelings. Enter the forest and the boundaries of nations are forgotten. It may be that sometime an immortal pine will be the flag of a united and peaceful world.”

– Enos Mills

“Plans to protect air and water, wilderness and wildlife are in fact plans to protect man.”

– Steve Udall

“The Earth is what we all have in common.”

– Wendell Berry

This is what you should do; love the Earth and the sun and the animals.”

– Walt Whitman