6 Songs To Get You Ready For LaureLive's Sunday Line-up

LaureLive is going to be full of hits on Sunday, with a killer line-up, and some nostalgic songs that will have you singing at the top of your lungs!

There are some great alternative and indie bands playing on Sunday that you've gotta see in concert.

Here's who's playing LaureLive on Sunday:

Brandi Carlile

Cold War Kids

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Rag'N'Bone Man

Twiddle

A R I Z O N A

MAGIC GIANT

Lewis Capaldi

Tall Heights

The Aces

Walker County

Future Generations

Stephen Marley

Matisyahu

Hannah Wicklund

Flint Eastwood

And here are our songs you need to know going in!

Video of Brandi Carlile - The Story

Video of Cold War Kids - Miracle Mile

Video of Rag&#039;n&#039;Bone Man - Human (Official Video)

Video of A R I Z O N A - Oceans Away [Official Video]

Video of MAGIC GIANT - Window (Official Music Video)