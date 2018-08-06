6 Wedding Trends That Will Be Hot In 2019
With each and every year, wedding trends seem to get more and more unique, making wedding planning extra exciting and, of course, extra stressful.
How can you make your Big Day stand out? How do you avoid the clichés? By finding some of the best wedding vendors in the whole city, that’s how! Join us on Wednesday, August 15th at Stillwater Place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to meet with over 40 of Cleveland’s best wedding experts -- including retailers, planners, florists, jewelers, photographers and more -- all in one place!
Until then, let’s take a look at some of the hottest wedding trends that you’ll be seeing a lot of in 2019.
Unplugged ceremonies. That's right, no phones! Many brides and grooms are politely starting to ask that phones are put away during their ceremonies to avoid distractions and to help all guests live in the moment.
Unplugged ceremonies. That's right, no phones! Many brides and grooms are politely starting to ask that phones are put away during their ceremonies to avoid distractions and to help all guests live in the moment.
More DIY food stations. From build your own taco bars to s'more stations, we'll soon be seeing a lot more of those (and we're totally okay with it).
More DIY food stations. From build your own taco bars to s'more stations, we'll soon be seeing a lot more of those (and we're totally okay with it).
Shades of purple. Pantone's color of the year for 2018 was Ultra Violet, which means brides who are beginning their 2019 wedding planning are indulging in the purple decorations that are everywhere you turn.
Maids, braids & wild bouquets----
Lots of greenery. Succulents everywhere.
Lots of greenery. Succulents everywhere.
Mix-matched bridal party attire. Sure, you've seen a wedding or two where bridesmaids were given the OK to choose their own dresses, whether it be by style, cut or color, but, coming soon, you'll start seeing both bridesmaids and groomsmen doing the same.
Mix-matched bridal party attire. Sure, you've seen a wedding or two where bridesmaids were given the OK to choose their own dresses, whether it be by style, cut or color, but, coming soon, you'll start seeing both bridesmaids and groomsmen doing the same.
Mix-matched place settings. This one sounds tricky because too much of a variety on a small table may seem kind of clunky, but it also seems like a challenge I would like to tackle!
What other wedding trends do you think we'll start seeing next year?