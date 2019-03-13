2019 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Presenters Announced

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES SPECIAL GUESTS FOR 34TH ANNUAL INDUCTION CEREMONY AT BARCLAYS CENTER

Premiering Exclusively on HBO on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 8 p.m. EST

CLEVELAND, March 13, 2019 – Special guests at this year’s sold-out Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, on March 29, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will include:

Harry Styles presenting for Stevie Nicks

Brian May of Queen presenting for Def Leppard

Janelle Monáe presenting for Janet Jackson

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails presenting for The Cure

David Byrne presenting for Radiohead

John Taylor & Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran presenting for Roxy Music

Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles presenting for The Zombies

The Ceremony will once again exclusively premiere on HBO on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 8 p.m. EST and will honor this year’s inductees: The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.

The pre-ceremony red carpet live stream show will return with Carrie Keagan set to host the official show sponsored by Citi and Hilton Hotels. The event begins before the Induction Ceremony and will be live-streamed on rockhall.com, as well as the Rock Hall’s major social channels. Visit RockHall.com for additional streaming details.

A special exhibit dedicated to this year’s inductees will open at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on March 22.