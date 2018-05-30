2018 NBA Finals schedule

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight Eastern Conference championship with an 87-79 victory over the Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals Sunday night in Boston to advance to the NBA Finals for a fourth straight year.

Also for the fourth straight year, the Cavs will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors, who beat the Rockets in Game 7 on Monday night in Houston.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2018 NBA Finals.

Game 1: Thu, May 31: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Sun, June 3: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Wed, June 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Fri, June 8: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5*: Mon, June 11: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 6*: Thu, June 14: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 7*: Sun, June 17: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

* – If Necessary