Playhouse Square Announces Lottery For $10 Tickets To 'Hamilton'

Playhouse Square has announced the #Ham4Ham lottery in Cleveland! 37 tickets will become available for every performance for just $10 each, from July 17th through August 26th.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Playhouse Square announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (July 17) in Cleveland at Playhouse Square. Thirty-Seven (37) orchestra tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, July 15 for tickets to the Tuesday, July 17 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON , now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 AM ET two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and playhousesquare.org for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.

HAMILTON will play the KeyBank State Theatre as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series, July 17 – August 26, 2018. Performances are Tuesdays – Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30PM, ad Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30PM. For more information visit playhousesquare.org.