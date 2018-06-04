10 Bands To See This Weekend At LaureLive

It’s that time of the year when every weekend brings with it another festival.

Over the weekend of June 9th and 10th, Laurel School's Butler campus will host its third annual LaureLive.

Foster The People and Fitz & the Tantrums will headline Saturday night and Brandi Carlile and Cold War Kids will headline Sunday night.

Here’s a rundown of some of the noteworthy acts slated to perform.

Check out our LaureLive page for more information.

Foster the People

The last time Foster The People were in Cleveland, they played at the Agora on June 3rd, 2017. 'Pumped Up Kicks' is their big hit, and they're honestly one of the best live bands out there! Lead singer Mark Foster actually grew up close to Cleveland, going to Nordonia High School. Stream some more great Foster the People hits here.

Brandi Carlile

The 36 year old is a tremendous singer-songwriter who dabbles in pop, rock, and mostly folk. You probably remember her 2007 hit 'The Story,' and she was also nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for Best Americana Album!

Fitz & the Tantrums

If you haven't heard 'HandClap,' where have you been? The song was one of the biggest hits on the charts in 2017 and has had staying powers in commercials ever since. The band is named after Michael Fitzpatrick, but the real powerhouse vocals come from Noelle Scaggs and her unmistakable female voice.

Cold War Kids

If you haven't heard of Cold War Kids, maybe you just have not attended a music festival lately. The alternative/indie rock band is a popular music festival go-to act. 'First' and 'Love Is Mystical' will be the songs to listen to at LaureLive!

X AMBASSADORS

X Ambassadors played at LaureLive back in 2016. Their huge readio hits 'Renegades' and 'Unsteady' have defined their discography. You can remember some of the their other hits here.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Hailing from New Orleans, Trombone Shorty (a.k.a Troy Andrews) is an extremely talented trombone and trumpet player, and is truly a jazz wizard. Orleans Avenue has been hailed as an amazing live act, so you won't want to miss it!

Daya

From just across the border in Pittsburgh, PA, Daya's solo hits 'Sit Still, Look Pretty' and 'Hide Away' put her on the map. Her collaboration with The Chainsmokers 'Don't Let Me Down' has made Daya's voice very recognizable. At only 19, Daya is still on the rise.

Rag'n'Bone Man

The biggest hit for this English singer is 'Human,' which was a huge hit worldwide, especially in his home in the U.K. Obviously, he's big overseas in the United Kingdom, and his making his Cleveland debut! You'll immediately recognize his deep voice on the stage.

Lauv

'I Like Me Better' has been climbing the pop charts all spring for Lauv, who at only 22 years old is already one of the most popular artists on the Spotify viral charts. While he's played worldwide (he opened for Ed Sheeran's tour through Asia), Lauv will also be making his Cleveland debut.

The Record Company

If you like rock, this is the band for you. The Record Company is a trio that has blues and punk influences, and has received critical acclaim. They opened up for the beginning of John Mayer's 2017 'The Search for Everything' tour, and are based in Los Angeles.