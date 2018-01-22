SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lilliana Vazquez arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Keltie Knight arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Renee Bargh arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Logan Shroyer arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Betty Gilpin arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Gaten Matarazzo arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Parker Bates arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Natalia Dyer arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Allison Williams arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dave Franco arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alison Brie arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Noah Schnapp arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Justin Hartley arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Amanda Brugel arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Maria Dolores Dieguez (left) and Joseph Fiennes arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The cast of "GLOW" arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Molly Shannon arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Keala Settle arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Abbie Cornish arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jenifer Lewis arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Laura Linney arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Mary Steenburgen (left) and Ted Danson arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Willem Dafoe (left) and Giada Colagrande arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Danielle Brooks arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Samira Wiley (left) and Lauren Morelli arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kristen Bell (left) and David Harbour arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Samira Wiley arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Connie Britton arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Anthony Anderson (left) and Alvina Stewart arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Holly Hunter arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jessica Pimentel arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean Hayes (left) and Scott Icenogle arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Yara Shahidi arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Taylor Schilling arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Francesca Curran arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Felicity Huffman arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Morgan Freeman, center, and family arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Vanessa Kirby arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Madeline Brewer arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kelly Marie Tran arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Clea DuVall arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Marisa Tomei arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Susan Kelechi Watson arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Yvonne Strahovski arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sydelle Noel arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Samara Weaving arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USA Today reporter Carly Mallenbaum arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet FashionEntertainment: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsJan 21, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
Categories: Entertainment Features

SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion
