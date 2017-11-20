  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  • I-X Christmas Connection Show – November 17-19, 2017Star 102 at the I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17th-19th, 2017(photo credit Star 102 Cleveland)
  •  Next Gallery Crocker Park Holiday Tree Lighting 2017
Categories: Features

More Latest Photos

SNEAK-PEEK: Holiday Lights at Victory Park
I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17-19, 2017I-X Christmas Connection Show - November 17-19, 2017
Crocker Park Holiday Tree Lighting 2017
Kevin Quinn at Crocker Park - Part 2
Kevin Quinn at Crocker Park - Part 1
Glenn at Hondros College - November 16, 2017Glenn at Hondros College - November 16, 2017

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live