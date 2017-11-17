  • GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory Park
  • GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory Park
  • GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory Park
  • GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory Park
  • GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory Park
  • GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory Park
  • GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory Park
  • GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory Park
  • GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory Park
  • GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory Park
  •  Next Gallery Glenn On Fox 8's Kickin' It With Kenny
Categories: Jen & Tim Show Morning Show

More Latest Photos

GALLERY! Holiday Lights At Victory ParkThe Holiday Lights event is a dazzling 1.5-mile drive-through holiday light show featuring spectacular displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience The Holiday Lights from the comfort of your own car.
Glenn On Fox 8's Kickin' It With KennyKenny Crumpton from Fox 8's Kickin' It With Kenny helped Glenn flip the switch to Christmas music on November 16, 2017.
Santa Shares The News...Christmas Music Is Here!
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions - November 12, 2017
Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings in London - October 29, 2017
GALLERY! Jen Toohey's Son, Noah, Celebrated His 6th Birthday At Sky Zone And The Great Lakes Science Center!Happy birthday Noah! Check out the adorable gallery HERE!

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live