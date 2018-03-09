Enter for your chance to win tickets to Pentatonix September 13th at Blossom Music Center. Tickets on sale Friday, March 9 at noon.

Contest Date Range: March 9, 2018 6:00am – March 11 2018 7:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: Pentatonix Ticket Giveaway, listen to 102.1 FM WDOK from Friday, March 9, 2018 through Sunday, March 11, 2018 between 6:00am and 7:00 pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1021 will receive two (2) tickets to Pentatonix, September 13, 2018 at Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. Courtesy of Livenation. Approximate retail value is $92 per prize. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.