Enter for your chance to win tickets to Pentatonix September 13th at Blossom Music Center. Tickets on sale Friday, March 9 at noon.
Contest Date Range: March 9, 2018 6:00am – March 11 2018 7:00 pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Pentatonix Ticket Giveaway, listen to 102.1 FM WDOK from Friday, March 9, 2018 through Sunday, March 11, 2018 between 6:00am and 7:00 pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1021 will receive two (2) tickets to Pentatonix, September 13, 2018 at Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. Courtesy of Livenation. Approximate retail value is $92 per prize. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.
For On-Line: Pentatonix Ticket Giveaway, enter between 6:00am ET on March 9, 2018 and 11:59 pm on March 11, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to from our contest page. On or about the afternoon of March 12, 2018, two (2) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, each winner will tickets to Pentatonix, September 13, 2018 at Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. Courtesy of Livenation. Approximate retail value is $92 per prize. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.