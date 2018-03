Madeline Finn, Singer-Guitarist of Cleveland Rock Band, The Whiskey Hollow, auditioned for American Idol in Nashville.

She sang in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and also gave a little inside scoop on how each judge acts during the audition process.

American Idol premieres on March 11th at 8pm on ABC.