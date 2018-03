HAPPY 35TH BIRTHDAY TO CARRIE UNDERWOOD! DID CARRIE UNDERWOOD COMPETE ON THE VOICE OR AMERICAN IDOL?

AMERICAN IDOL

MAROON 5 AND IMAGINE DRAGONS ARE GETTING INTO THE SPIRIT OF MARCH MADNESS. THE TWO GROUPS ARE SET TO PERFORM AT THE MARCH MADNESS FESTIVAL, WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE MARCH 30TH TO APRIL 1ST. WHAT SPORT IS PLAYED DURING MARCH MADNESS?

BASKETBALL

THE CAST OF “MODERN FAMILY” HAS TAKEN PART IN A VIDEO FOR THE STUDENTS OF MARJ-ORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL. IN IT, THE CAST SHOWED THEIR SUPPORT FOR THE STUDENTS AND ENCOURAGED THE IMPORTANCE OF VOTING AND FIGHTING FOR “COMMON-SENSE GUN LAWS.” TRUE OR FALSE, MODERN FAMILY’S THIRD-SEASON PREMIERE BECAME ABC’S TOP-RATED SEASON PREMIERE IN SIX YEARS?

TRUE

TICKETS TO SEE PENTATONIX AT BLOSSOM ARE GOING ON SALE TODAY AT NOON, SO LET’S ASK A PENTATONIX QUESTION. CAN YOU NAME ANY MEMBER IN PENTATONIX? WE WILL TAKE FIRST NAMES!

SCOTT HOYING, MITCH GRASSI, KIRSTIN MALDONADO, KEVIN OLUSOLA, MATT SALLEE

TWO POPULAR, LONG-TIME GREY’S ANATOMY CAST MEMBERS, JESSICA CAPSHAW AND SARAH DREW, WILL BE DEPARTING THE HIT ABC MEDICAL DRAMA AT THE END OF THE CURRENT 14TH SEASON. GREY’S ANATOMY WAS ORIGINALLY CALLED WHAT? CODE BLACK, CASUALTY OR COMPLICATIONS?

COMPLICATIONS – REFERENCE TO BOTH THE COMPLICATED MEDICAL PROCEDURES AND PERSONAL LIVES OF THE CHARACTERS