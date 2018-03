Courtesy of Cedar Point

If you need a summer job, then you should apply to Cedar Point!

The amusement park is looking to hire 5,000 employees for this spring and summer.

Jobs include ride operations, games, maintenance and more.

If you’re interested, check out their job fair March 22nd from 4pm-7pm and April 8th from 2pm-5pm.¬† Both will be located at¬†Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky.

To apply, click HERE.