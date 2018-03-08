Filed Under:International Women’s Day, McDonald's
9/4/2017 - File photo dated 07/02/13 of a McDonald's logo, as the fast-food giant is facing its first ever strike in the UK as workers at two sites walk out in a dispute over pay and conditions. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Today is International Women’s Day and to celebrate, McDonald’s is turning their famous golden arches upside down. The company has long been known for their signature curved “M” symbol, but today it’s becoming a “W.”

The giant arches have been physically inverted at one California restaurant, but the upside-down arches will replace the normal ones on McDonald’s digital channels today. At another 100 locations in the U.S., McDonald’s employees will wear special hats and shirts to mark the occasion.

