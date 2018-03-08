Filed Under:Easter

There are only a few more weeks until Easter, so it’s almost time to dye eggs again. Most of us grew up with those store-bought kits and we’ll never forget the vinegary smell and dye tablets that went with them. But if you’re looking for a less stinky method, the key ingredient could be in your pantry right now.

Kool-Aid, that old-school drink mix, actually dissolves to create a dye that’ll make everyone envious at your egg hunt. All you need is a few packets of powdered Kool-Aid, your hard boiled eggs and cups to dye them in.

Use a separate cup to pour each color of drink mix in, fill it halfway up with water and stir to dissolve. Place an egg in and let it soak up the color until you’re happy and that’s it. If you want more vibrant colors, just add more Kool-Aid to the cup. Any Kool-Aid flavor will work to dye eggs, but some of the best shades come from Strawberry, Lemon-Lime, and Berry Blue powders.

For more details, click HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

March 23-April 15, 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live