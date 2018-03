1. TODAY IS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY AND TO CELEBRATE, MCDONALDS IS TURNING THEIR FAMOUS GOLDEN ARCHES UPSIDE DOWN. THE COMPANY HAS LONG BEEN KNOWN FOR THEIR SIGNATURE CURVED “M” SYMBOL, BUT TODAY IT’S BOMING A “W”. CAN YOU NAME ANYTHING FROM THE CURRENT MCDONALDS MENU?

DUH

2. SO WHAT’S DIFFERENT ON AMERICAN IDOL? WELL, THE NETWORK FOR ONE, BUT ALSO APPARENTLY LOTS OF HOOKING UP. YA, REPORTS ARE POSSIBLY UP TO FOUR ARE ALREADY IN RELATIONSHIPS. CAN YOU NAME ALL THREE AMERICAN JUDGES ON THIS NEW EDITION OF AMERICAN IDOL?

KATY PERRY

LUKE BRYAN

LIONEL RICHIE

3. WALLETHUB HAS JUST COME OUT WITH THEIR LIST OF THE BEST CITIES FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATIONS. OVERALL CHICAGO TOPPED THE LIST, WITH BOSTON IN SECOND. CLEVELAND ALSO MADE THE LIST, BUT WERE WE IN THE TOP 20? YES? OR NO?

NO – 36TH PLACE (OUT OF 200)

4. GOOD NEWS FOR FANS OF “THE GOOD DOCTOR.” THE MEDICAL DRAMA HAS BEEN RENEWED FOR A SECOND SEASON. THE SERIES STARS FREDDIE HIGHMORE, WHO IS BEST KNOWN FOR PLAYING WHO ON THE PSYCHOLOGICAL HORROR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES BATES MOTEL?

NORMAN BATES

5. WHILE THE CRANBERRIES’ DOLORES O’RIORDAN MAY HAVE DIED IN JANUARY, FANS WILL STILL GET TO HEAR NEW MUSIC. THE BAND ANNOUNCED THEY PLAN TO RELEASE A NEW ALBUM LATER THIS YEAR, WHICH THEY HAD BEEN WORKING ON WITH DOLORES BEFORE SHE PASSED. IN 2006, DOLORES O’RIORDAN PERFORMED “LINGER” IN THIS ADAM SANDLER MOVIE. WHAT WAS IT? CLICK, GROWN UPS OR 50 FIRST DATES?

CLICK