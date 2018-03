1. UH OH. UH OH! JOE THOMAS STILL HASN’T DECIDED WHETHER OR NOT HE WILL RETURN FOR THE 2018-2019 SEASON. HE EVEN COMMENTED TO WKYC THAT, “THE END IS COMING SOONER RATHER THAN LATER.” WHICH CLEVELAND TEAM DOES JOE PLAY FOR?

CLEVELAND BROWNS

2. A MOM HAD BEEN LOCKED OUT OF HER IPHONE FOR 47 YEARS AFTER GIVING IT TO HER TODDLER TO USE. HER TWO-YEAR-OLD SON WAS GIVEN THE PHONE TO WATCH “EDUCATIONAL VIDEOS.” SOMEWHERE ALONG THE WAY THE BOY ENTERED THE WRONG PASSCODE SO MANY TIMES, IT LOCKED THE PHONE FOR 25-MILLION MINUTES OR 47 YEARS. SPEAKING OF IPHONES, WHICH FRUIT IS THE LOGO FOR THE COMPANY?

APPLE

3. SPOILER ALERT! AFTER ALL THE DRAMA FROM THE BACHELOR FINALE, IT WAS FINALLY REVEALED THAT BECCA WOULD BE THE NEXT “BACHELORETTE.” SPEAKING OF THE BACHELOR, WHICH ONE OF THESE BACHELORS IS THE ONLY ONE TO ACTUALLY MARRY THE WOMAN HE GAVE HIS FINAL ROSE TO? CHRIS SOULES, SEAN LOWE OR CHARLIE O’ CONNELL?

SEAN LOWE

4. SARA BAREILLIS WILL BE HONORED THIS YEAR WITH THE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME’S HAL DAVID STARLIGHT AWARD. SARA WAS RECENTLY IN CLEVELAND FOR THIS PLAYHOUSE SQUARE MUSICAL, WHAT WAS IT?

WAITRESS

5. IN A LETTER POSTED TO THE PLAYERS TRIBUNE, KEVIN LOVE MENTIONED THAT HE HAD A PANIC ATTACK, AND OPENED UP ABOUT HIS OWN BATTLE WITH MENTAL HEALTH. IN SEPTEMBER OF LAST YEAR, HE WAS FEATURED IN GQ MAGAZINE. GQ – STANDS FOR WHAT?

GENTLEMEN’S QUARTERLY