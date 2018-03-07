Photo by Des/Entercom Radio
It’s back again! The Cleveland Monsters invite all four-legged friends and their “people” to the 10th Annual Pucks and Paws event at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, April 8, 2018. The Monsters will be playing the San Antonio Rampage and face-off is at 3 p.m.
The Cleveland APL is the beneficiary of the dog tickets as well as a portion of the human tickets sold for this event in addition to a portion of the proceeds from a 50/50 raffle. Ticket info here. Please be sure to download this flyer and bring to the game, so the Cleveland APL can receive the additional fundraised portion of the human tickets.
Can’t make it to this event? There’s plenty of fun events you can enjoy with your friends to help the Cleveland APL, just click here for all the info.