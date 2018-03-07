Filed Under:Cavaliers, kevin love
Jan 12, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends in the first half at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Remember back in early November, when Kevin Love left in the middle of a Cavs loss to the Hawks and the rest of the team went nuts?

Yeah, well four months later it seems like there could be a better choice of words concerning that incident.

Especially after the Love opened up about suffering a panic attack during that game—and how it led to him addressing his mental health—in an essay published on The Players’ Tribune.

Turns out, Love was taken to the hospital during that November 5th loss to Atlanta with what he described at the time as stomach pain and shortness of breath.

But in his Players’ Tribune story, the Cavs forward acknowledged the symptoms were caused by his panic attack.

“It came out of nowhere. I’d never had one before,” says Love. “I didn’t even know if they were real. But it was real—as real a broken hand or a sprained ankle. Since that day, almost everything about the way I think about my mental health has changed.”

Then, when Love did the same thing after a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in January with he again described as an illness, several teammates challenged the legitimacy of his health that day.

Sources familiar with that meeting told ESPN that that was when Love disclosed to his teammates that he had suffered another panic attack.

