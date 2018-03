1. TICKETS TO THE CLEVELAND INDIANS HOME OPENER ARE OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT. THE HOME OPENER, ON APRIL 6TH, WILL TAKE PLACE IN WHICH STADIUM?

PROGRESSIVE FIELD

2. TODAY IS NATIONAL OREO COOKIE DAY! CAN YOU FILL IN THE BLANK FOR THIS OREO SLOGAN? “____’S FAVORITE COOKIE”

MILK’S FAVORITE COOKIE

3. YESTERDAY WAS A BIG DAY FOR ROLLER COASTER ENTHUSIASTS. CEDAR POINT GAVE PEOPLE AN UP CLOSE LOOK AT THE NEWEST COASTER, STEEL VENGEANCE, DURING THEIR WINTER CHILL OUT EVENT. STEEL VENGENCE WAS FORMERLY KNOWN AS THIS ROLLER COASTER.

MEAN STREAK

4. NICKELODEON IS THROWING THEIR OWN MUSIC FESTIVAL. THE TV NETWORK JUST ANNOUNCED THE LINEUP FOR THEIR TWO-DAY SLIMEFEST, WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE JUNE 9TH AND 10TH IN CHICAGO. NICKELODEON’S SLIME IS DOMINANTLY THIS COLOR – WHAT IS IT?

GREEN – IT’S A MIX OF VANILLA PUDDING, APPLE SAUCE, GREEN FOOD COLORING AND A LITTLE OATMEAL.

5. MERRIAM-WEBSTER JUST CAME OUT WITH A LIST OF 850 NEW WORDS THAT HAVE BEEN ADDED TO ITS ONLINE DICTIONARY. THIS YEAR’S NEW CROP OF WORDS INCLUDE “SUBTWEET” AND “DUMPSTER FIRE”. ANOTHER WORD ADDED IS “GLAMPING”, WHICH IS THE COMBINATION OF WHICH TWO WORDS?

GLAMOUR AND CAMPING: AND DESCRIBES A STYLE OF CAMPING WITH AMENITIES AND, IN SOME CASES, RESORT-STYLE SERVICES NOT USUALLY ASSOCIATED WITH “TRADITIONAL” CAMPING. – SO, ANY FANCY CAMPING REALLY.