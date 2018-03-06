Filed Under:Frances McDormand
March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Sally Hawkins and Frances McDormand embrace after McDormand won the Oscar for performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" during the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Frances McDormand’s Oscar got swiped from the Governor’s Ball on Sunday night. In case you missed it, she was getting her Best Actress trophy engraved when it disappeared.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Terry Bryant and booked him for felony grand theft. The 47-year-old is being held on $20-thousand dollars bail. He allegedly grabbed the statue and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and he disappeared into the crowd. Apparently Frances was more concerned with getting her trophy back than catching the suspect, so she told them to let Terry go.

Source

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

March 23-April 15, 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live