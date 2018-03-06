March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Sally Hawkins and Frances McDormand embrace after McDormand won the Oscar for performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" during the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Frances McDormand’s Oscar got swiped from the Governor’s Ball on Sunday night. In case you missed it, she was getting her Best Actress trophy engraved when it disappeared.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Terry Bryant and booked him for felony grand theft. The 47-year-old is being held on $20-thousand dollars bail. He allegedly grabbed the statue and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and he disappeared into the crowd. Apparently Frances was more concerned with getting her trophy back than catching the suspect, so she told them to let Terry go.

