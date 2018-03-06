Filed Under:linkedin, Resume

LinkedIn searched its database of profiles looking for buzzwords that show up most frequently. And the sites career expert Blair Decembrele explains that to stand out from the crowd, swapping those overused words can help you “tell your own individual story.”

To avoid résumé clichés, get rid of these worn-out buzzwords ASAP:

  • Specialized – Go with “tailored” or “niche” instead.
  • Experienced – Instead list past roles or years in the industry.
  • Leadership – Mention specifics, like your mentoring skills.
  • Skilled – This word isn’t necessary if your profile explains your skills
  • Passionate – Go with “enthusiastic” or “avid” instead.

For more details, click HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

March 23-April 15, 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App!
Star Concerts

Listen Live