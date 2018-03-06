LinkedIn searched its database of profiles looking for buzzwords that show up most frequently. And the sites career expert Blair Decembrele explains that to stand out from the crowd, swapping those overused words can help you “tell your own individual story.”

To avoid résumé clichés, get rid of these worn-out buzzwords ASAP:

Specialized – Go with “tailored” or “niche” instead.

– Go with “tailored” or “niche” instead. Experienced – Instead list past roles or years in the industry.

– Instead list past roles or years in the industry. Leadership – Mention specifics, like your mentoring skills.

– Mention specifics, like your mentoring skills. Skilled – This word isn’t necessary if your profile explains your skills

– This word isn’t necessary if your profile explains your skills Passionate – Go with “enthusiastic” or “avid” instead.

For more details, click HERE.