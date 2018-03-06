WHEN: Saturday, August 4, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH (Mar 6, 2018) – Acclaimed Billboard Award-winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling today announced her solo 2018 summer tour across North America. Lindsey will be bringing her unique style to Cleveland on Saturday, August 4 to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 9 at 10 am at LiveNation.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Pre-sales will begin tomorrow (Wednesday, March 7) at 10am local time. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Lindsey Stirling will also offer a limited number of VIP packages for purchase that include premium seating, a pre-show party, and exclusive merchandise. Visit LindseyStirling.com for full details. VIP Packages will go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, March 7) at 10:00 am local time.

The show will feature a full orchestra, highlighting Lindsey’s musicality and her incredible performance abilities that continue to blow fans away. The orchestrated performances will also perfectly accent the astounding venues across the U.S. and Canada that the she will be performing in, making for a magical summer evening.

Lindsey Stirling recently collaborated with Evanescence on the song, “Hi-Lo” from the latest Evanescence album, Synthesis, which features her virtuosic violin solo.