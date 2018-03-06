Filed Under:Cleveland Indians
Mar 5, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso (17) hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Indians’ home opener will be sold out for the 26th straight year.

Team officials announced yesterday tickets for the April Sixth game against Kansas City sold out behind increased demand for season tickets.

Tickets for the remaining games at Progressive Field go on sale at 10 a.m. today at indians.com.

