Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

STOP AND STARE – ONE REPUBLIC

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG – ADELE

BUDAPEST – GEORGE EZRA

I’LL BE – EDWIN McCAIN

NEXT TO ME – EMELI SANDE

7 YEARS – LUKAS GRAHAM

SHUT UP AND DANCE – WALK THE MOON

HANGING BY A MOMENT – LIFEHOUSE

KIND & GENEROUS – NATALIE MERCHANT

TOO MUCH TO ASK – NIALL HORAN

NOT OVER YOU – GAVIN DeGRAW

DON’T YOU WANNA STAY – JASON ALDEAN & KELLY CLARKSON

HOUR 2

ATTENTION – CHARLIE PUTH

IT’S TIME – IMAGINE DRAGONS

PERFECT – ED SHEERAN

I WILL WAIT – MUMFORD & SONS

I WILL REMEMBER YOU – SARAH McLACHLAN

RENEGADES – X AMBASSADORS

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE – BRUNO MARS

SOME NIGHTS – FUN.

HEARTS ON FIRE – GAVIN JAMES

CRASH INTO ME – DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

WHAT ABOUT US – PINK

RUN TO YOU – BRYAN ADAMS

HOUR 3

NO ROOTS – ALICE MERTON

THE REMEDY – JASON MRAZ

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES – SAM SMITH

NAKED – JAMES ARTHUR

HO HEY – LUMINEERS

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE – JOHN MAYER

MAKES ME WONDER – MAROON 5

IF IT MAKES YOU HAPPY – SHERYL CROW

WALKIN’ IN MEMPHIS – MARC COHN

STITCHES – SHAWN MENDES

OVER MY HEAD – THE FRAY

LONELY NO MORE – ROB THOMAS