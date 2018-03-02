Enter for your chance to win tickets to the I-X Indoor Amusement Park presented by WOW! Internet, Cable and Phone March 23-April 15. Enjoy 20 acres of rides, games, food and attractions all under one roof with fun for the whole family. Buy online and save at ixamusementpark.com.
Contest Date Range: March 2, 2018 6:00am – March 4, 2018 7:00 pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: IX Indoor Amusement Park Ticket Giveaway, listen to 102.1 FM WDOK from Friday, March 2, 2018 through Sunday, March 4, 2018 between 6:00am and 7:00 pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1021 will receive four (4) general admission tickets good for one day at the 2018 IX Indoor Amusement Park at the IX Center, 1 IX Center Dr, Cleveland, OH 44135 , March 23, 2018- April 13, 2018. Courtesy of IX Center. Approximate retail value is $80. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.
For On-Line: Ix Indoor Amusement Park Ticket Giveaway, enter between 6:00am ET on March 2, 2018 and 11:59 pm on March 4, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to from our contest page. On or about the afternoon of March 5, 2018, two (2) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, each winner will receive four (4) general admission tickets good for one day at the 2018 IX Indoor Amusement Park at the IX Center, 1 IX Center Dr, Cleveland, OH 44135, and March 23, 2018- April 13, 2018. Courtesy of IX Center. Approximate retail value is $80 Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.