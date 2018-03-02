Academy Award nominees this year will find a can of pepper spray in their Oscar goody bag. The gift bags are given to Oscar nominees each year by companies looking to promote their products, and usually contain luxury items like jewelry, cosmetics and plane tickets.

This year’s Oscar gift bag also includes a key ring-sized pepper spray, a gel pepper spray, two personal body alarms and a kit that tells you if your drink has been drugged.

As for what else is in the swag bag, which is valued at about $100-thousand, it includes:

