Academy Award nominees this year will find a can of pepper spray in their Oscar goody bag. The gift bags are given to Oscar nominees each year by companies looking to promote their products, and usually contain luxury items like jewelry, cosmetics and plane tickets.
This year’s Oscar gift bag also includes a key ring-sized pepper spray, a gel pepper spray, two personal body alarms and a kit that tells you if your drink has been drugged.
As for what else is in the swag bag, which is valued at about $100-thousand, it includes:
- A 23 and Me kit
- A commissioned original painting
- Blush and Whimsy Magical Color Changing Lipstick
- A lifetime supply of Oxygenating Foundation and Oxygenating Hydro Matrix
- Rogue Maple Syrup
- A year’s worth of fruit deliveries from Epifruit
- A trip to the Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Greece (A typical stay will set you back about $450 per night).
- A six-night stay at Hawaii’s Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu(rooms go for $330 per night)
- Another trip: 12 nights in Tanzania at the Serengeti Migration Camp (One of the top 10 hotels in the world, single rooms start at $695 and go up to $1,178)